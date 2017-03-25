Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP)

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) opened at 42.28 on Friday. Spectra Energy Partners, has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $663 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.08 million. Spectra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spectra Energy Partners, will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.6888 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Spectra Energy Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Spectra Energy Partners,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEP. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter worth about $289,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,165,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 527,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 65.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,270,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 503,676 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,580,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after buying an additional 436,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,001,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectra Energy Partners,

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other.

