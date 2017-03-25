Miton Group PLC (MGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Miton Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) opened at 39.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 62.60 million. Miton Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 20.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 42.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.62.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.57) price objective on shares of Miton Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Miton Group PLC

Miton Group plc, formerly MAM Funds plc, is an investment management company. The Company provides fund management services. Its funds are invested in a range of asset classes under various investment mandates, including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes. Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets, such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts, such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund, and closed-end funds, such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities plc.

