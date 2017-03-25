Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,863 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 277,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,774,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,219,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 33,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $65.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $490,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

