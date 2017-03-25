Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 341.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 28.43 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.35 billion. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $2,000,912.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,921,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,572. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

