Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 64,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,034,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 845.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $843.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.56 and a 52 week high of $862.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $879.52 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pacific Crest reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $905.00 to $895.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $965.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.95.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

