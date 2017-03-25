Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Cut by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793,476 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Merck & Co. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Merck & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.63 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr raised Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

