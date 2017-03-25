Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Increased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,225 shares during the period. Merck & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Merck & Co. worth $150,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 100,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.61%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Merck & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Merck & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

In other Merck & Co. news, Director Patricia F. Russo sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,094.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

