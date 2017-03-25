Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) opened at 37.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The firm’s market cap is GBX 28.53 million. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 37.75.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

