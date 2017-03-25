Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) opened at 90.0000 on Friday.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.
