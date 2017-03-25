Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-receives-72-48-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $517,972.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 488,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $35,742,593.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,356,548.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,576 shares of company stock worth $60,531,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) opened at 74.57 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.