Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Maintel Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) opened at 1000.00 on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 675.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,130.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 141.82 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 965.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 934.91.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Maintel Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Maintel Holdings plc Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

