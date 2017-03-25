Loop Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CSX Co. (CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $4.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.
Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,567 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,397,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.