Loop Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CSX Co. (CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $4.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,567 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/loop-capital-reiterates-hold-rating-for-csx-co-csx.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,397,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.