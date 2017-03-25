Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF)

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) remained flat at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,272,000 after buying an additional 493,571 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at $15,720,000. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 215.0% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 206,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 646.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 559,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 484,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

