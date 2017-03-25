Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 89.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 126,069 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Littelfuse by 157.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 158.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.01. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.26 and a 1-year high of $167.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business earned $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, VP Deepak Nayar sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $217,570.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,318.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $245,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,109. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

