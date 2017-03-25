Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. Pacific Crest currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) remained flat at $26.09 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 812.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after buying an additional 3,250,499 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 16.9% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 1,499.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 602,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

