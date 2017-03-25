Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Leerink Swann upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Gerberry now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Leerink Swann currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRTX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $29.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/leerink-swann-equities-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 14.75 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.05.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,459,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $29,999,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.