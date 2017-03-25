Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 8.01 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $597.01 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 275,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 115,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

