Kate Spade & Co (KATE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kate Spade & Co were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KATE. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth $5,190,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth $6,371,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Kate Spade & Co has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. Kate Spade & Co had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Kate Spade & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Kate Spade & Co Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

