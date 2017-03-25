Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Kansas City Southern from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 768,230 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company earned $599 million during the quarter. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 367,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 89.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

