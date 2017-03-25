JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (JPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 21st

JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (LON:JPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (LON:JPI) opened at 88.25 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 60.50 million. JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 68.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

