Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) opened at 22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 198.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCAP has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

