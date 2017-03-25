Instinet Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Facebook Inc (FB)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Crest lowered their target price on shares of Facebook to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,664,683 shares. The company has a market cap of $405.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $13,045,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,979,960 shares in the company, valued at $356,641,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $1,826,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,738 shares in the company, valued at $44,119,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837,574 shares of company stock worth $667,200,263. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

