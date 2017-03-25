Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.25, for a total transaction of C$83,525.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$948,750.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Stephen Sadler sold 26,500 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.38, for a total transaction of C$1,653,070.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,500 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.15, for a total transaction of C$217,525.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions for a range of vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group specializes in customer interaction software and services that are designed to manage customer communications across the enterprise.

