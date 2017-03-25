Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report released on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Forward View began coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golfsmith International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

WARNING: “Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/imperial-capital-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-golfsmith-international-holdings-inc-golf.html.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Golfsmith International Holdings has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,269,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000.

About Golfsmith International Holdings

Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.