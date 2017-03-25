Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops precision medicine with integrated Rx/Dx solutions for cancer patients. The company focuses on the development of RXDX-101, its proprietary oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets solid tumor indications, and advancing its novel Spark discovery programs that leverage its proprietary cancer genomic and epigenomic knowledge bases. Ignyta, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ignyta in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ignyta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) opened at 9.25 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $385.73 million. Ignyta has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ignyta Inc (RXDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/ignyta-inc-rxdx-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyta during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ignyta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ignyta by 158.4% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ignyta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.