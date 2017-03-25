Ignyta Inc (RXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops precision medicine with integrated Rx/Dx solutions for cancer patients. The company focuses on the development of RXDX-101, its proprietary oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets solid tumor indications, and advancing its novel Spark discovery programs that leverage its proprietary cancer genomic and epigenomic knowledge bases. Ignyta, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ignyta in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ignyta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) opened at 9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $385.73 million. Ignyta has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ignyta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ignyta during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ignyta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyta during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ignyta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Ignyta Company Profile

