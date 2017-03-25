Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops precision medicine with integrated Rx/Dx solutions for cancer patients. The company focuses on the development of RXDX-101, its proprietary oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets solid tumor indications, and advancing its novel Spark discovery programs that leverage its proprietary cancer genomic and epigenomic knowledge bases. Ignyta, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ignyta in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ignyta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) opened at 9.25 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $385.73 million. Ignyta has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/ignyta-inc-rxdx-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Ignyta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ignyta during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ignyta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.