IDOX plc (IDOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IDOX plc’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) opened at 70.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 282.94 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.07. IDOX plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of IDOX plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. FinnCap raised their price objective on IDOX plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About IDOX plc

Idox plc is a supplier of information management solutions to the public sector and to asset intensive industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Public Sector Software (PSS) and Engineering Information Management (EIM). The Company’s PSS segment provides public sector organizations with tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes and workflow, as well as connecting directly with the citizen through the Web, and provides elections management solutions.

