IDEX Co. (IEX) Receives $91.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) opened at 91.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15. IDEX has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business earned $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. IDEX had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Creative Planning increased its position in IDEX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX by 66.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

