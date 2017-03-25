HFF, Inc. (HF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of HFF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of HFF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HFF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of HFF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) opened at 26.66 on Friday. HFF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company earned $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.75 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. Analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HF. Morgan Stanley lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc is a provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to both the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The Company offers an array of capital markets services, including debt placement; investment sales; distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; equity placement; investment banking and advisory services; loan sales, and commercial loan servicing.

