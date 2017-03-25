Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.67 and were trading at $95.81 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

HTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $33.00 price objective on Hertz Global Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) opened at 17.45 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.45 billion. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hertz Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 29,263,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,929,000 after buying an additional 16,325,273 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,545,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,715,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,258,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 772,757 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

