Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 11th

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 31.25 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm earned $119.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Engstrom sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

