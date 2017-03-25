Harris Co. (HRS) Receives $104.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

HRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) opened at 110.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. Harris has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Harris’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harris will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.08%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $104,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at $86,616.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $2,260,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,619.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,050 shares of company stock worth $14,882,228. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Harris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 0.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harris by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harris Company Profile

