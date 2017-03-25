Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Receives $29.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.
HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,280,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,877,000 after buying an additional 6,714,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,085,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 5,538,124 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $100,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $67,992,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $60,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) opened at 20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 64.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Hanesbrands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.