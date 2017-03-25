Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

WARNING: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Receives $29.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/hanesbrands-inc-hbi-receives-29-08-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,280,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,877,000 after buying an additional 6,714,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,085,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 5,538,124 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $100,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $67,992,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $60,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) opened at 20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 64.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Hanesbrands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.