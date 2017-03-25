H2O INNOVATION INC (HEOFF) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.72 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given H2O INNOVATION INC an industry rank of 162 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H2O INNOVATION INC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) opened at 1.1509 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The firm’s market cap is $46.20 million. H2O INNOVATION INC has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

