Greif, Inc. (GEF) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut Greif from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $15,520,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) opened at 54.57 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm earned $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Greif’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

