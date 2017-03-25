Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.37) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 1740.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 748.32 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,034.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,094.56. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,701.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,696.00.

In other Go-Ahead Group plc news, insider Andrew Allner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,845 ($12,158.82). Also, insider Ian P. Butcher bought 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($24.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,713.39 ($61,397.30). Insiders have bought 6,167 shares of company stock worth $11,463,741 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,330 ($28.78) to GBX 2,340 ($28.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,753 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,475 ($30.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,360 ($29.15).

About Go-Ahead Group plc

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

