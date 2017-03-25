Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,807 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.63 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

