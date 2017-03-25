GameStop Corp. (GME) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

GME has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded GameStop Corp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $22.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded GameStop Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $20.11 target price (down from $20.67) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 13.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 15,944,566 shares of the stock were exchanged. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. The company earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other GameStop Corp. news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

