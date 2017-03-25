Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100,584 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,584 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $124,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 89,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,298,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,457,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

