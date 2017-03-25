Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,401,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,308,000 after buying an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,363,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,454,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $736,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,073,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,104,000 after buying an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $204.44 billion. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Vetr raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Chevron to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

