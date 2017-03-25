FY2017 EPS Estimates for TSO3 Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TOS)

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Desjardins dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSO3 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst M. Jarvi now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) opened at 3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock’s market cap is $281.35 million. TSO3 has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

TSO3 Company Profile

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

