Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VNBTrust National Association raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 10,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 152,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/frontier-wealth-management-llc-purchases-1072-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.95 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.