Fmr LLC Takes Position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,498,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,753,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.68% of AquaVenture Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AquaVenture Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in AquaVenture Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. purchased a new stake in AquaVenture Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $13,631,000.

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) opened at 17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm’s market cap is $457.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AquaVenture Holdings from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised AquaVenture Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About AquaVenture Holdings

AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) solutions. The Company offers its solutions in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates in two water sectors: desalination and commercial water filtration. The Company has two segments that align with its operating platforms: Seven Seas Water and Quench.

