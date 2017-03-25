Fmr LLC Has $39,641,000 Stake in Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,895 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.99% of Kearny Financial worth $39,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNY. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $16.10.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Kearny Financial will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $200,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric B. Heyer sold 41,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $636,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

