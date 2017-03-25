Fmr LLC Has $38,944,000 Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.52% of Saia worth $38,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Saia by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,115,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Saia by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 139,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 122,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 65,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 596,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) opened at 42.70 on Friday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.22 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia Inc will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Has $38,944,000 Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/fmr-llc-has-38944000-position-in-saia-inc-saia.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Saia from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Saia from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $605,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $58,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Balius sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $833,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides a range of less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, such as Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), Saia TL Plus, LLC (Saia TL Plus), Saia Sales, LLC (Saia Sales), Saia Logistics Services, LLC (Saia Logistics Services), MetroGo, Inc (MetroGo) and LinkEx, Inc (LinkEx).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.