Fmr LLC Acquires 504,800 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.57% of Tenet Healthcare Corp worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 86.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,567,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,504,000 after buying an additional 2,114,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 71.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,533,000 after buying an additional 784,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 337.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 405,702 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 630.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 252,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 42.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 795,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 236,147 shares during the period.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) opened at 18.28 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.80 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corp Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

