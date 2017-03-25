Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded up 3.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,722 shares. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock’s market cap is $865.30 million.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $91,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $358,550. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

