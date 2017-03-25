Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $42.25. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 1,441,450 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.08 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 582,014 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm earned $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

