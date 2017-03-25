Finish Line Inc (FINL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 9,105,253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finish Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

In other Finish Line news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $1,416,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth $17,540,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,185,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 650,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 608,698 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The firm’s market cap is $524.44 million.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

